Punjab government trying to fix me, says opposition leader Sukhpal Khaira

AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Sukhpal Khaira said Saturday that the Captain Amarinder Singh government’s desperation to “fix” him was evident from the fact that senior Supreme Court advocate Mukul Rohtagi was paid Rs 25 lakh to appear against him in the court despite the fact that no notice had been issued to

the state.

Addressing a press conference here along with his party’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann, Lok Insaaf Party president Simarjit Singh Bains and several AAP MLAs, Khaira said the Congress was trying all tricks to ensure his political career was finished. “These people can also indulge in physical elimination. I now have no doubts about it,” he said.

The LoP expressed “remorse” over the abusive words he used for Captain Amarinder Singh on the concluding day of the Assembly session. However, he clarified his “remorse” should not be taken as an apology.

However, at the press meet, Khaira again used derogatory words for Istri Akali Dal president Jagir Kaur, calling her

“Honeypreet of Akalis” and said she had no locus standi to comment on him since she stood sentenced to imprisonment for five years.

Asked why Arvind Kejriwal had not given any statement in his defence till now, Khaira said even Sonia Gandhi had never made any statement defending Amarinder in the cases he was facing. “Modi too has never spoken in favour of the cases being faced by Badals,” he said.

Khaira said that he had been in regular touch with Kejriwal and Manish Sisodhia and that he had been given guidance by them in his legal battle. “The first person whom I called after getting relief from the Supreme Court was Kejriwal and I shall be meeting him in a week or so,” he said.

