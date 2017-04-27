Punjab government seals drug de-addiction centre running ‘illegally’

The Punjab health department on Wednesday sealed a private drug de-addiction centre which was running ‘illegally’ in Jalalabad area of Fazilka district. Nine inmates who were admitted in the centre were shifted to the government drug de-addiction centre in Fazilka.

Sources in the health department said that the centre was raided jointly with the administration and Punjab police after the department received a secret information about the center. A senior health official said that the visiting team found the condition of the centre “very bad” and the it was not operating as per the prescribed norms.

Civil Surgeon in Fazilka Dr Surinder Kumar told The Indian Express that the health team seized the records and the drugs from the centre. “The centre was jointly owned by four people who were earlier drug addicts. After they received treatment, they decided to start a drug de-addiction centre. They were running the it illegally,” he said. Health officials said that the inmates informed the team that they were admitted in the centre for the past few months. “The place was like a jail and the inmates told us, they saw open sky after two months. We have shifted nine patients to government centre,” said an official, adding that age group of the inmates was between 25-40 years and they belonged to different parts of state.

The health official said that there was no visiting doctors at that place and the owners were running the centre on their own. “The small house was a rented accommodation and they were charging from one patient approx Rs 10,000,” he said and added that the centre has been operational for the past one year. A senior police official in Jalalabad told The Indian Express that they have received a complaint into the case and the matter is under investigation. “We are taking a legal opinion in the matter. No case has been registered yet,” said an official.

