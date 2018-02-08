Punjab government borrows Rs 600 crore to pay pending salaries of employees

After a week’s delay, the Punjab government finally cleared the salaries of Group A and B employees on Wednesday. It had already paid salaries to Group C and D(daily wagers and Class IV) employees last week. Announcing this, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet told The Indian Express that the government had to borrow Rs 600 crore from financial institutions as the state did not receive compensation of Rs 633 crore for Goods and Services Tax(GST).

“We were waiting for the compensation, but the files take long time to move. Hence, we just borrowed the money instead of waiting for it. We have taken up the matter with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. That amount will be received eventually.” He said they had already released an amount of Rs 1,100 crore last week to pay the salaries of group C and D employees. “There was a huge debt in January. Then we had to clear the old-age pension bill as well.”

Talking about the pending bill of Rs 4,000 crore towards power subsidy, Manpreet said, “Out of this Rs 4,000 crore, Rs 3,000 crore has been inherited by us. Only Rs 1,000 crore is pending. We made sure during this fiscal that we keep the bills cleared.”

