Give details of pending procurement cases: PGI director to HoDs

THE POSTGRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director, Dr Jagat Ram, has asked all heads of departments to provide details of pending procurement cases, including approval and current status of the cases.

According to a letter written to all the heads, the director has also informed that a monthly review meeting should also be held in the last week of every month to review the status of procurement cases. It says the meeting would be attended by the deputy director (administration), financial adviser and other concerned officials of PGIMER.

Professor Jagat Ram, in the letter, has also asked the heads to supply the information in the next 10 days regarding all the pending procurement cases along with complete details of the approval and current status of every case.

The heads have been asked to give reasons for the delay, efforts made by the department to pursue the case, items procured in the last three years and how many of them have been installed and are functional.

The heads have also been asked to provide details of the equipment that have not been installed/operational and the reasons as well.

In another letter issued by the director, the heads of departments have been asked to hold regular meetings with faculty and staff members of the department.

“You will appreciate that it is very important to have regular departmental meetings with the faculty members and staff members to inculcate team spirit, thereby improving the efficiency of the institute,” said the director. He further said that according to a feedback, this is not happening in some departments. “…some faculty members and staff members are not getting an opportunity to seek a resolution to their issues,” reads the letter.

The letter said, “It would, therefore, be in the fitness of things to have such internal meetings once a month. A copy of the minutes of these meetings along with an action taken report may be sent to the undersigned for necessary action.”

Recently, the PGI director had issued an order, saying the administration has decided that no representative of private labs or pharma companies (whether for lab tests or operations or other issues) would be allowed to enter patient care and those violating instructions would be dealt with strictly under the law.

