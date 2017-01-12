Punjab: Former driver of Ashutosh Maharaj injured under mysterious circumstances

Former driver of clinically dead baba Ashutosh Maharaj of Divya Jyoti Jagran was found seriously injured under mysterious circumstances on Nakodar-Nurmahal road late Tuesday evening. The driver, Puran Singh, alleged that he was attacked by some people while he was coming from Jandiala to Nurmahal on his bike.

Watch What Else is Making News



Ruling out the allegations, DCP Nakodar William Jaizy said that Puran was in an inebriated condition and he fell from his bike. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Nurmahal and then to the Jalandhar civic hospital in an unconsious state on Tuesday night. Today, when he regained his conscious, he alleged that he was attacked by 4-5 people who were travelling in a jeep near Toteani village on Nurmahal road. When he raised an alarm, people in the area came to his rescue and informed his family.

His son Kamaljit Singh said that his father has serious life threat from the Dera (DJJS Nurmahal) people and that the government has provided him security. “My father had gone to Dubai. After returning from there a month back he is yet to take his security back,” he said.

He has now been admitted to a private hospital in Kapurthala after he was discharged from the civil hospital on Wednesday evening.