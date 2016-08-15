Punjab: Former Congress leader Jagmeet Singh Brar’s aide returns to Congress

Manjeet Singh Jhalbuti, a close associate of former Congress leader Jagmeet Singh Brar, returned to the Congress Sunday. Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh took him back at his residence in the presence of CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC vice-president Kewal Singh Dhillon and AICC secretary incharge for Punjab Asha Kumari. Jhalbuti said it was important for every well-wisher of Punjab to strengthen the hands of Amarinder as he alone can provide the best leadership.

He said Jagmeet Singh Brar’s leaving the Congress has not made any difference to the party but he has certainly finished his political career. Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed Jhalbuti’s return and called it a “positive” move.

