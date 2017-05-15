Punjab: Five of family killed in car-truck collision

Relatives and neighbours at the residence of Vikas Kumar, one of the victmis, in Ludhiana on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh Relatives and neighbours at the residence of Vikas Kumar, one of the victmis, in Ludhiana on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh

FIVE PERSONS of a family, including two children and two women, died when their car collided with a truck near Phagwara around 7.30 am Sunday. A 46-year-old man and an eight-month-old boy survived with minor injuries. The accident took place near Kurampur village on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road. Two of the victims died on the spot while three either after reaching hospital or on the way, sources said. The police identified the deceased as Vikas (41), his wife Shikha (37), her sister Reena (42), Raghav (10) and Manav (7). Reena’s husband, Surinder Kumar (46), and Vikas’s infant son survived with minor injuries.Sources said the truck was going towards Hoshiarpur and was travelling at a high speed when it hit the car, which was coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that the fuel tank of the truck caught fire. The driver of the truck fled the spot. Lakhbir Singh, station house officer, Sadar police station, Phagwara, informed that the family was returning to Ludhiana after paying obeisance at ‘Mata Chintpurni’ in Himachal Pradesh. A case of negligence was registered against the truck driver and a search was on, the police said. The injured and survivors were taken to civil hospital, Phagwara, where the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now