Something better than nothing: Punjab farmers

JAGDEV SINGH of Tamkot village from Mansa district held a certificate of waiver of Rs 42,110, saying that he had an additional Rs 4-lakh loan pending in a private bank. Jagdev told The Indian Express after the event, “Something is better than nothing. Now, I am also eligible for taking Rs 2 lakh loan which was not possible due to outstanding amount.”

In the first phase of the process, loans of farmers having outstanding loans in cooperative societies are being waived. Balwinder Singh, a farmer of Dod village from Faridkot, was one among those whose got relief on Sunday. “I got waiver worth Rs 50,000. However, my Rs 4 lakh loan is pending in banks, so we are waiting as to when will the remaining amount will be waived off. But the announcement was on waiver of loan up to Rs 2 lakh,” he said.

It was the same story for other farmers who got their waiver certificates on Sunday. Darbara Singh from Fatehpur village in Mansa district was carrying loan waiver cheque of Rs 39,099, while his additional loan is of Rs 6 lakh from commission agents or private banks. Gursewak Singh from Khunan Kalan, Muktsar district was holding a certificate of Rs 10,2583, which will be waived off from his cooperative society account, while Gurinder Singh from Dohlak village of the same district got Rs 37,229 waived.

“Some of the burden has been reduced, but it is not gone altogether,” said Darbara Singh. Dhayan Singh, another farmer from Khote village, who got a waiver of Rs 45,112, said, “A number of farmers from our village have been left out. All should be included. Only then will the idea be successful.”

AAP, meanwhile, questioned the large-scale government event. The party also claimed that a farmer in Dharang Wala village in Abohar tehsil, Ajit Singh, had been shortlisted for a waiver of Rs 3. Another farmer, Lal Chand of the same village, was to be given waiver of Rs 8,908, a list shared by the opposition party showed.

The list being shared by AAP had names from a tehsil, Abohar, which was not part of the list released at the state-level function in Mansa. Poonam Singh, SDM Abohar, talking about the list of loan waiver of Dharang Wala village being shared by AAP, said, “I have asked the cooperative society to review the list. Moreover, lists in Abohar have not yet been finalised. We will be seeking objections from the farmers on Monday and Thursday.”

