Punjab: Farmer in debt kills self after throwing three kids in canal

The farmer allegedly took the extreme step on Thursday in Machaki Mal Singh village as he had to pay back a loan of Rs 8 lakh, police said.

By: PTI | Moga | Published:December 23, 2016 2:33 pm

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide along with his three children after jumping into a canal in the district, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh (45) and his children – Harmanbir Kaur (10), Jashandeep Kaur (8) and Jagsir Singh (8).

The farmer allegedly took the extreme step on Thursday in Machaki Mal Singh village as he had to pay back a loan of Rs 8 lakh, police said. The wife of the deceased had left him three years back, they said.

