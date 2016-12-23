Punjab: Farmer in debt kills self after throwing three kids in canal

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide along with his three children after jumping into a canal in the district, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh (45) and his children – Harmanbir Kaur (10), Jashandeep Kaur (8) and Jagsir Singh (8).

The farmer allegedly took the extreme step on Thursday in Machaki Mal Singh village as he had to pay back a loan of Rs 8 lakh, police said. The wife of the deceased had left him three years back, they said.