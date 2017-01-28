Punjab: Farmer drowns in rainwater under railway underpass

During the blockade on Ambala-Dera Bassi national highway Friday. Jaipal Singh During the blockade on Ambala-Dera Bassi national highway Friday. Jaipal Singh

WATER COLLECTED under a railway underbridge (RUB) due to incessant rain claimed the life of a 28-year-old farmer at Janetpur village near Dera Bassi when he was crossing the underbridge on his tractor-trolley late on Thursday evening. His family members and villagers blocked traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway for more than four hours which resulted in a long traffic jam on Friday morning.

Heavy police force was deployed at the protest site but the villagers lifted the blockade after the railway police registered a case against the president of Dera Bassi Municipal Council and a local councillor for not acting after the villagers raised the issue of absence of proper drainage facility at the RUB.

According to information available, the victim has been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Baroli village in Dera Bassi sub-division. Jatinder was a farmer and used to go to Ambala vegetable market to sell his vegetables three to four days a week. On Thursday, he went to Ambala to sell potatoes on his tractor-trolly and spoke to his elder brother Balwinder Singh around 5 pm and told him that he would reach home in two hours.

Balwinder said that they waited for Jatinder as he did not come home in two hours and then thought that he might have stayed at the vegetable market as it was raining heavily. They waited till morning but Jatinder did not return home, following which they got worried and started looking for him. “I along with some other villagers decided to look for Jatinder as his mobile phone was also switched off. When we reached the railway underbridge near Janetpur, my friend who was sitting in my car saw our tractor-trolly which was visible from the water,” Balwinder said.

After noticing the floating tractor-trolly, Balwinder and his friends called the police control room and also contacted some of their friends at Janetpur village. Balwinder alleged that they reached the underbridge around 8 but nobody from the administration reached the spot till 11 am, following which the villagers decided to look for Jatinder on their own.

Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Janetpur village who helped in locating Jatinder’s body, said that he along with some of his friends after a struggle of around one-and-a-half hour, found Jatinder’s body which was stuck on one side of the tractor. Nirmal Singh, another villager, said that when they pulled out the body, the water level was around 10 to 12 feet. He alleged that they had raised the demand for a drainage system at the RUB, but neither the Railways nor local authorities listened to them.

After recovering the body, the villagers sat on Chandigarh-Ambala road and started a protest, demanding registration of a case against the president of local MC Bhupinder Saini and local councillor Harjinder Singh Rangi, sitting MLA N K Sharma and railway officials. The protest continued for around four hours. Heavy police force, led by SP (D) Jaskaran Singh Teja and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (DSM) Ruhi Dhugg, was also deputed at the spot and the officials tried to convince the agitating villagers. The villagers demanded Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a government job for Jatinder’s wife.

The agitating villagers were pacified by the officials and a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against MC president Bhupinder Saini and local councillor Harjinder Singh Rangi by the railway police.