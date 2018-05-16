Punjab: Ex-Congress sarpanch shot dead near Muktsar village

Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Raja Warring also visited the spot and the family’s house. He asked the police officials to trace the victims at the earliest. A post mortem is yet to be conducted, informed the SSP. (Representational Image) Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Raja Warring also visited the spot and the family’s house. He asked the police officials to trace the victims at the earliest. A post mortem is yet to be conducted, informed the SSP. (Representational Image)

AHEAD OF the Panchayat polls slated in July, a former Congress sarpanch and block samiti member was allegedly murdered in broad day light near Kaoni village in Gidderbaha constituency in Muktsar. The deceased, identified as Jaswinder Singh Chhinda, was on his way to attend a bhog ceremony Monday afternoon in Kothe Surgapuri village when unidentified persons shot him dead on the spot. Bullets hit his chest and a total of 6 used cartridges have been found from the spot, confirmed SSP Muktsar, Sushil Kumar.

Sharing details about the incident, the SSP said,”We are searching for more details. The incident took place near the open fields where there was no CCTV footage, however, we are trying to find out more details from other CCTV cameras installed neareby. So far we have lodged FIR against unknown persons. As of now we are not clear whether the accused came on a bike or any other vehicle. It also needs to be found as to whether they were more than one person or not.”

The son of the deceased Bargad Singh said that he is not suspecting anyone and rather was shocked after this incident. Jaswinder’s brother Gurtej Singh said that they had no enmity with anyone. Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Raja Warring also visited the spot and the family’s house. He asked the police officials to trace the victims at the earliest. A post mortem is yet to be conducted, informed the SSP.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 – Follow The Indian Express live coverage on Congress-JDS Government Alliance in Karnataka and real-time updates at indianexpress.com

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App