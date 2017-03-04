Punjab: Estranged wife arrested in murder attempt on financier case

Police on Friday arrested the estranged wife, Usha Devi, of financier Karan Singh along with two others for hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband by giving a contract to a Delhi-based shooter, Himanshu. Karan Singh was shot thrice by three unknown assailants.

The two other accused were identified as Balram, alias Lalla and Ravi, both residents of Jagatpur village in Mohali. Police have also recovered an auto, in which the assailants were dropped at Burail and returned to ISBT-43 after shooting the financier on February 22.

The auto is owned by the accused Balram, while Ravi is the auto driver. Police sources said both Balram and Ravi are members of Himanshu’s gang. Himanshu had accepted Rs 50,000 from Usha for eliminating her husband. Police investigation has concluded that an extramarital affair of the victim Karan Singh was the reason behind the assassination attempt on him.

The victim Karan Singh has been staying with the wife of a suspended Chandigarh police constable and his first wife, Usha, had developed a grudge against him. Sources said Usha came in the contact of Himanshu through one of her family members, whose identity is yet to be disclosed. Two weapons, including a double barrel gun which was used in the crime, were provided by Himanshu to the assailants.

Police sources said the accused Usha had also concocted stories of an attack on her and her two children by Karan to give the impression that the attacks were made by the wife of the suspended Chandigarh police constable.

Karan received two bullet injuries, including one in the leg and another in the arm, and one of the assailants hit the butt of a double barrel gun on the jaw of the victim. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. The victim Karan is still admitted in PGI and his condition is stated to be stable.