Punjab elections 2017: SAD pins hopes on a hung Assembly on counting eve

A DAY before the Punjab Assembly election results, the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal appeared to be pinning its hopes on a hung Assembly, one of the possibilities indicated by the exit polls. “This is going to be a hung Assembly,” SAD’s Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, adding that SAD was certain to get at least 25 seats. “The question of SAD getting less than that does not arise. That means a hung Assembly.”

Dhindsa also dismissed the exit poll predictions. Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, Prem Singh Chandumajra, too said, “It is going to be either SAD-BJP forming the next government or a hung Assembly.”

Dismissing the exit polls, Chandumajra said if the “lies prevail and some other government is formed, people of Punjab would repent their decision and make corrective measures later”.