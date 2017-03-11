Punjab elections 2017: Congress watches its rebels

CONGRESS is keeping a close watch on rebels, over a dozen of them, who are in the fray this time. Eight of them have already been expelled. Congress leaders said if the party got a clear majority, the rebels would be kept out. But if the Congress falls short by a few seats, it may have to take in some of the rebels who win, despite the warning of Captain Amarinder Singh that not a single rebel would be pardoned.

Among the rebels Congress is watching are Tarlochan Singh Sund from Banga, who was the sitting Congress MLA, Gurbinder Singh Atwal from Nakodar who was first given ticket from Bholath but due to internal opposition, he surrendered his ticket from Bholath and started demanding nomination from Nakodar, which Congress refused. Gurbinder then contested as Independent.

The others are Ashok Sharma from Pathankot, Rajinder Deepa from Sunam, Jagmeet Singh Sahota, an Independent from Amloh, Hemraj Aggarwal from Ludhiana, Naresh Puri, Sujanpur, Harnek Diwana from Bassi Pathana and Sukhraj Singh Natt from Maur.

In 2012, too, Congress had suffered a telling blow in around 25 seats due to the rebels. And, in Doaba, two rebels, Rajnish Bubby from Mukerian and Sangat Singh Giljian from Tanda, were taken back into the fold after they won the election.