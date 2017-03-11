Punjab elections 2017: CM Badal enjoys sunbath, says no to visitors

Outside Badal mansion at Badal village in Mukatsar Sahib on Friday. Gurmeet Singh Outside Badal mansion at Badal village in Mukatsar Sahib on Friday. Gurmeet Singh

WHILE CM Parkash Singh Badal enjoyed sunbathing in the lawn of his house in Badal village till 5 pm on Friday and said he would celebrate only after the results, mood in the village and even among his supporters was sombre. Sukhbir Singh Badal was away in Delhi even as his supporters continued to wait outside till late evening.

Senior Badal, who reportedly spent time among birds and farm animals, seemed more confident than his supporters as he told them, “I am healthy, fit and fine. Exit polls were in favour of Congress even in 2012 and you all have seen the result. So, this time as well, surveys will be proved wrong. Relax and go to your areas. We will celebrate tomorrow with dhol dhamaka.” In his bastion of Lambi, the CM is pitted against Congress’s Captain Amarinder Singh and AAP’s Jarnail Singh this time.

“This time, it seems tough. AAP was not in the picture in 2012. But CM Sahib is in an upbeat mood. So, we hope exit polls will be proved wrong once again,” said Satpal Singla, vice-chairman of Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation as he came out of Badal’s house after meeting him.

“Not a single exit poll is in our favour. So, it is all quiet here in the village as well as house,” said Kharak Singh Dhillon, a villager and an ardent SAD supporter who was passing through the CM’s house on foot. Balwinder Kaur, another villager, however, said, “Things are really tough for SAD. I doubt if CM Sahib will win from his own village. He may win his seat with great difficulty. This time, AAP has made the situation altogether different.”

Bikram Khan, working as a gardener inside the house of Badals, however, said, “We have no idea who will win the Punjab polls. But I am sure that Badal Sahib will win from Lambi. He does a lot of welfare for the poor.”

Sudhir Bajaj, a commuter from Abohar, however, said, “This time, the wave was not in SAD’s favour and even Lambi was a shaky seat. Had Captain Amarinder not stepped in, this seat would have been difficult for Badal. So, poll results will be really interesting this time. I am sure the victory margin of Parkash Singh Badal will decrease drastically if he wins from Lambi by chance.”