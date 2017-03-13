Punjab election results 2017: Will not leave Mohali, will build party base, says SAD’s Sidhu

AFTER LOSING the elections in Mohali, SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu said that he would not leave the constituency and build a strong base for the party in the coming days. Sources said the party might take action against some councillors who did not help Sidhu during his campaign.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sidhu said that he would first thank the people on March 15 and hold a meeting with party workers at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8. He added that he was analysing the factors which led to his defeat and discuss them with the senior party leaders in the coming days.

“I feel there was a delay in declaring the ticket due to which I could not reach out to maximum people, which is one of the biggest reasons for the defeat. At this moment, I do not want to comment on who helped us and who did not help us. The party high command will analyse the reasons soon,” he added.

A senior leader of the party said that most of the municipal councillors did not help Sidhu in his campaign as they considered him an outsider. The senior leader added that the councillors of the Azad group led by Mayor Kulwant Singh, who joined SAD later, were also not very active in the campaign.

“SAD had 33 councillors in the city. Still, the party got a drubbing and came at the third position. The party candidate also got less time which could be one of the reasons for his defeat,” he added.

However, a municipal councillor, who also wished not to be named, said that they would again ask the party high command to give the party’s reins to a local leader and choose the leader from among the party workers.