Punjab election results 2017: Congress wave swept us away, says AAP

AAP YOUTH president Harjot Bains on Sunday said there is no excuse for AAP’s below par performance in Punjab polls. “It is very simple. Congress swept us which we failed to read. We were in a misconception that it was an AAP wave but no it was a Congress wave,” said Bains, 26, one of the youngest candidates fielded by AAP.

A law graduate, Bains himself lost from Sahnewal by almost 23,000 votes to SAD minister Sharanjit Dhillon. Bains even polled lesser votes than Congress candidate Satwinder Bitti and came third.

“We thought SAD would be completely marginalised. We would be successful in reducing SAD to a single digit but that did not happen. It is, in fact, shocking that SAD was able to retain some seats. The way we campaigned against the misdeeds of SAD, it was not at all expected. We completely failed to read the Congress wave,” said Bains.

“It did not fail completely as lakhs of people have still voted for us but surely it did not reach the winning level. Efforts were there but the change that people voted for was Congress not AAP. There is no excuse,” he said.