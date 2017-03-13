Punjab election results 2017: 25 of the 117 are 60-plus

Seven of Punjab’s 117 MLAs are of age 70 or over, including outgoing chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 89. Another 18 are over age 60. Badal won from Lambi for the sixth time. Of the other six who are over 70, five belong to the Congress. The age group with the highest representation is 50-60, accounting fro 41 of the 117 MLAs, according to the the office of the Punjab chief electoral officer.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The second highest number of MLAs are between the age group pf 40 to 50 years as 31 MLAs of this age group have been elected in the recent elections. This is followed by the age groups 25-39 (20) and 61-69 (18). Among the septuagenarians is five-time SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar, 78, from Shahkot in Jalandhar district. Kohar has never lost an election since 1997. CM-in-waiting Captain Amarinder Singh, 75, from Patiala; Tript Rajinder Bajwa, 73, of Congress from Fatehgarh Churian; Dharamvir Agnihotri, 70, of Congress from Tarn Taran; Amrink Singh Dhillon, 74, of Congress from Samrala; and Bram Mohindra, 70, of Congress from Patiala Rural.

Davinder Singh Ghubaya (25) of Congress was the youngest contestant in this election and he won from Fazilka, by just 265 votes. He is the son of Sher Singh Ghubaya, sitting SAD MP from Ferozpur.

The Congress, AAP and SAD-BJP preferred senior candidates.