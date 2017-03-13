Punjab election results 2017: 25 candidates lose security deposits

As many as 25 candidates from all the three assembly segments — Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi — lost their security deposits out of the total 34 who contested the elections. Most of the candidates could not manage to get 1,000 votes. According to the details, 15 candidates contested from Mohali assembly segments and 12 lost their security deposits. Krishan Gopal Sharma, who got 86 votes, got the lowest number of votes in the elections. As many as 1,039 people preferred None of the Above (NOTA) over the candidates. Total 1,40,843 valid votes were polled in the constituency.

In Kharar, 10 candidates were in the fray and 7 lost their security deposits. Surjit Singh got the lowest number of votes (241). A total of 1,59,478 valid votes were polled in the constituency. As many as 1,059 people chose the NOTA, while most of the candidates who lost their security deposits could not even come close to the NOTA tally.

Dera Bassi had the maximum number of voters who chose the NOTA. Nine candidates contested the elections and six lost their security deposits. Mann Singh, who contested as an independent, got the least number of votes with 338 votes polled to him. Total 1, 78, and 140 votes were polled in the constituency.