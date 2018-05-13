Punjab: Eight IAS officers transferred

In a rejig, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred eight IAS officers. Satish Chandra, Additional Chief Secretary (Power) has been given an additional charge of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, relieving Sanjay Kumar of additional charge of Medical Education and Research. Kumar has been handed department of Labour, Sports and Youth Services, relieving JM Balamurugan of the charge.

Additional Chief Secretary cum Financial Commissioner (Taxation) MP Singh has been given an additional charge of Forests and Wildlife department. Earlier, the charge was with Satish Chandra. D K Tiwari, Secretary (Expenditure) and MD of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, has been transferred as Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training. In addition, he would also handle the charge of Secretary, Employment Generation and Training.

He has also been made Mission Director, Skill Development, in place of Bhawna Garg. Hussan Lal, Secretary PWD, has been appointed MD of PIDB and placed at the disposal of department of finance. Kahan Singh Pannu, Secretary, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board, will also be Secretary, Agriculture and Soil Conservation, in place of Vikas Garg, who has been transferred as MD of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation and Secretary-cum-Mission Director Food Processing.

A S Miglani, Secretary, Water Resources and Personnel, has been given an additional charge of Mission Director, Ground Water Management.

