Punjab: Dr Santokh Singh elected CKDCS president

SURGEON AND philanthropist Dr Santokh Singh was elected president of Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society (CKDCS) in the polls Sunday.

He defeated Rajmohinder Singh Majitha, former Akali MP, by just 10 votes in the 513-member general house of the 115-year-old organisation.

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s father and Khalsa College Governing Council President Satyajit Singh Majithia had made an open appeal to make Rajmohinder victorious.

Rajmohinder also had the support of some key members such as Bhag Singh Anakhi, known for their proximity to the Congress party.

Rajmohinder had sought votes by criticising former president Charanjit Singh Chadha, who was asked to quit the post by Akal Takht after an alleged ‘objectionable’ video of his went viral on social media. This was followed by the suicide by Inderpreet Singh Chadha, son of Charanjit Singh Chadha.

Charanjit Singh Chadha had supported Santokh Singh during the campaign though he was expelled from the body. But most of the members to body were nominated by him during his 15-year tenure.

A total of 354 members turned out for voting and Santokh Singh got 152 votes.

Santokh Singh’s man Sarabjit Singh was elected as vice-president. He defeated Nirmal Singh by just three votes.

Rajmohinder’s group could win only post of honourary secretary. Its candidate Surinder Singh got 158 votes to secure the seat.

Santokh Singh praised Chadha indirectly after the results.

“The Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society has achieved unprecedented progress in the past 10-15 years,” said Santokh Singh without naming Charanjit Singh Chadha, who was president during this period.

