Punjab: Doubling work of Dappar-Chandigarh railway line to be completed by April-end

The doubling work of Dappar-Chandigarh railway line which was earlier expected to finish last year in November is likely to complete by April end, railways officials said on Saturday. The officials said that after April, the line would be commissioned by the railways.

The doubling work of the line has already missed several deadlines. Last year, the then Northern Railways General Manager A K Putia during the annual inspection of Chandigarh railway station had said that doubling work is expected to get completed by next month.

“The work is currently going on.There was a delay because of the electrification of the new line,” Dinesh Kumar, Divisional Railways Manager(DRM) of the Ambala division in Northern Railways. “We are expecting that the work of this line would get completed by April end.”

The doubling of Ambala – Dappar is already finished, and now the railways is working hard to finish the pending Dapper and Chandigarh line. Once the doubling is done, railways officials said that the signaling equipment will also be changed. Once the Dappar-Chandigarh line is finished, one additional platform (platform number 6) will get commissioned at the Chandigarh railway station.

“It is one of the main work around Chandigarh which is going on now. Once the doubling is done, we can expect more trains to halt at Chandigarh,” said Kumar. He said that one additional washing line will also come up in Chandigarh after the work is commissioned.

Few months ago, the railways officials had said that construction of a new bridge between the Dappar-Chandigarh and the installation of new signaling system was delaying the completion of the work.