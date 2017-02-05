Punjab: Disabled, lepers, elderly given roses, free transport

PEOPLE WITH disabilities, leprosy patients and elderly above 80 years were in for a pleasant surprise on poll day, thanks to the Ludhiana district administration.

Tentative figures revealed that the 14 seats of Ludhiana recorded 74 per cent turnout. Barring minor hiccups, polling was peaceful. In a unique initiative, the district administration tied up with radio taxi service Uber and voters registered as persons with disabilities (PWD) and elders above 80 were given a free ride to the poll booth. They were also given roses as a mark of honour and appreciation for voting.

As many as 68 disabled voters and 20 elders were ferried to polling stations with the help of volunteers from Initiators of Change. Two special booths were also set up for lepers inside Kusht Ashram at Islam Ganj where 220 such patients voted. 106-year-old Mali Devi and 104-year-old Sunder Singh were ferried to booths.

Six visually impaired voters from Gill Road, too, were taken to the booth and honoured with roses for casting vote. Certificates of appreciation were also issued to 42,000 first-time voters, said DC Ravi Bhagat. Meanwhile, polling was peaceful in the sensitive Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar seats.