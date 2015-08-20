Punjab deserves special package: says Badal

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for Bihar, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal demanded a special economic package for the state. He said Punjab deserves such a package the most in the country. He said the state government would leave no stone unturned for getting a special package on the lines of the one given to Bihar.

On the sidelines of a sangat darshan in Lambi Assembly segment, Badal said the state had contributed to the national freedom struggle, making the country self-reliant in food production, safeguarding the borders from external invasion and preserving its unity and integrity.

However, he said the state suffered a lot for putting the national cause first during Partition and then during militancy. Badal said successive Congress governments at the Centre have not recognised the state’s contributions.

