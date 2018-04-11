Punjab delegation to visit Telangana, Andhra to study sand mining policy

A delegation of Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and officials of mining department will visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to study the sand mining policy of the two states from April 11 to 13.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, Sidhu said after studying sand mining policy of 13 states, the sub-committee had decided to learn from the policies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as these were not just earning revenue from the state, but also providing sand at economical prices to the consumers.

Sidhu would be accompanied by Principal Secretary Mining Jaspal Singh and Director Mining Kumar Rahul during their three-day visit to the two states starting Wednesday.

Sidhu is the chairman of a Cabinet sub-committee on mining with Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Rural and Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

The Local Bodies Minister said the sub-committee was mulling recommending total control of sand trade by the state by setting up a corporation. The modalities were being worked out, he added.

Sidhu said that to check illegal mining the department would have speific coloured trucks for carrying sand with radio frequency ID so that could be monitored from the headquarters by GPS.

He said they would get the demand assessment of sand made by experts from IITs and universities. The experts will also make an assessment of demand for capital infrastructure.

