Punjab: Defiant SHO mocks Captain’s call for police discipline, may get the boot

Barely a month after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned the Punjab police brass not to violate the chain of command by going to the media and courts, Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, posted as Station House Officer of Mehatpur police station in poll-bound Shahkot Assembly constituency not only addressed a press conference, but also went on camera making snide remarks on Chief Minister’s personal life.

Inspector Bajwa’s video, wherein he has used unparliamentary language against the CM, is also going viral on various social media platforms. Sources told The Indian Express that the government was likely to soon initiate stern disciplinary proceedings against him.

After Punjab DGP (HRD) Siddharth Chattopadhyay went to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and alleged he was being implicated in a case of abetment of suicide due to internal politics of police department, Amarinder, on April 12, held a meeting of all DGPs and ADGPs and warned them against the “indiscipline”.

Chattopadhyay, however, too went ahead and reiterated his stand in the High Court and refused to withdraw his allegations. On May 7, Inspector Bajwa, in his no-holds-barred press conference, went on camera, even brandishing pistols and not hesitating to comment on the CM’s personal life.

Sources said not only the police department, but the Chief Minister’s Office too is extremely upset at the turn of events. “Dismissal of the SHO is imminent. It is just a matter of time. He has not only violated the conduct rules but also defamed the Chief Minister. Also, he registered the FIR against Congress nominee for Shahkot Assembly bypoll Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia from the hotel instead of the police station. A complaint has been sent to the Election Commission seeking Inspector’s transfer out of Shahkot so that further action can be taken against him,” a top official said.

Dr S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, said he had received reports on the SHO from the DGP, Electoral Officer, Jalandhar, and several other agencies. “I am going through all these reports and shall decide on further course of action in a few days,” he said.

Sources said a few other senior police officers may also face the heat because of Inspector Bajwa’s conduct. “The Chief Minister’s Office is still intrigued as how his [Inspector Bajwa’s] name went on the panel to the Election Commission due to which he was posted as SHO, Mehatpur. When, he [Inspector Bajwa] was transferred out of the constituency barely five days ago, his seniors should not have brought him back using the Election Commission’s route. The manner in which his name was sent for getting a stamp from the EC also needs to be probed,” a senior officer said.

