Punjab: Court suspends licence of man caught drink-driving for third time

A local court Tuesday suspended the driving licence of a resident of Sector 51 for indulging in drink-driving for the third time at district courts, Sector 43, here.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Akshdeep Mahajan suspended the license of Manish for six months and asked him to stand in the court until theday’s proceedings ended.

The court also imposed a Rs 3,000 fine on him. Manish, a resident of Sector 31, was passing through Sector 31 when he was stopped by a police patrolling party on Monday. The police asked him to blow in the alcometer and the liquor content was more than the prescribed limit. As per the challan, he was found drunk with 53 mg liquor content. As per the traffic police rules, 30 mg of liquor content in the alcometer is permissible. The police had earlier challaned him for drink-driving on two separate occasions. However, speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Manish said, “This is the first time I am being challaned for drink-driving.”

On March 14, the courts had suspended the licenses of 42 persons for three months for indulging in drink-driving.

