Cops fail to nail drug supplier

POLICE have always failed to nail the supplier of drugs while investigating cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder registered after at least five deaths due to drug overdose in the last six years.

Though seven deaths due to drug overdose have been reported between December 18, 2012, and June, 2017, FIRs under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) were registered in connection with the five incidents. The latest FIR was registered in connection with the death of 18-year-old Anirudh, a resident of Sector 21, on Tuesday.

On December 18, 2012, an Ambala girl was found dead at a guest house in Sector 22 and later her male friend and two Amritsar youths were held in connection with the death of the girl.

Though the FIR mentioned that the girl had died due to drug overdose and three accused confessed to taking drug along with the girl, police had failed to identify the main supplier, who had supplied the drug to them. The FIR was registered at Sector 17 police station.

Moreover, in connection with the death of 24-year-old Sandeep Thakur, who had consumed heroin and died, in August 2016, police arrested his close friend, Phool Bahar, alias Jagga, who was a barber, for providing the drug. In this case, also, the investigating agency failed to identify the main supplier of drugs to Phool Bahar. Recently, the viscera samples report of Sandeep from CFSL, Sector 36, confirmed the presence of heroine in his body.

SSP (UT) Eish Singhal maintained, “We are trying our best to identify and nail the supplier of drugs in all cases of death due to drug overdose. Even in connection with the death of Anirudh, we have been making efforts to nail the Nigerian man from whom accused Manbir had procured drug in Delhi.”

In November 2016, 23-year-old Nikhil Bajaj of Sector 23 was found dead inside his Swift and some injections were found near his body indicating that he had died of drug overdose. His family members had approached the police personnel of Sector 17 police station, urging them to identify and arrest the supplier of drugs, but the cops failed.

