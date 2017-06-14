Punjab cop held, drugs seized: STF likely to seek inspector’s dismissal from service

Inderjit Singh Inderjit Singh

The Punjab Police’s Special Task Force (STF) that arrested Inspector Inderjit Singh Monday is likely to recommend that he be dismissed from service. Sources said that the prima facie evidence against him was enough to dismiss him.

Singh was arrested from Jalandhar Police Lines and searches at his official accommodations in Jalandhar and Phagwara led to recoveries of 7 kg of contraband and a cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47. He was remanded in police custody till June 19.

Sources in the Punjab police said it was a recent drug seizure made by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurdaspur sector that pointed to Inderjit’s alleged role in active drug cartels across the state. Sources added that the BSF had recovered contraband worth an estimated value of Rs 30 crore.

The sources said the BSF shared information with senior Punjab police officers about the possibility of Inderjit’s involvement in drug trade. However, senior BSF officers were unavailable for comment on the matter. Meanwhile, Singh’s alleged accomplice assistant sub-inspector Ajaib Singh, who was also arrested on Monday, was produced in a local court Tuesday night and sent to the police custody till June 19.

