Punjab: Contractor acquitted in cheque bounce case filed by former Mayor

After a trial of three years, a local court on Tuesday acquitted a contractor in a cheque bounce case involving money to the tune of Rs 75 lakh. The complaint was filed by the former Mayor Poonam Sharma. The Chandigarh Congress secretary in 2014, Subhash Sharma, was a witness in the case.

According to the complaint filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, in April 2014, Naib Singh, a resident of Milk Colony, approached the then Mayor and convinced her to purchase a property and took earnest money of Rs 75 lakh from her for the same.

It was further stated Singh could not pursue the matter and when Sharma (complainant) asked him to return her money, he issued a cheque of the said amount to her on May 2, 2014. When the said cheque was presented at a private bank it bounced with comments ‘drawer’s signature differs.’

She approached Singh, who re-issued the cheque but it too was dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

