Punjab: Congress MLA corners Manpreet on pending dues for pensioners

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal was on Monday cornered by an MLA from his own party in the Assembly over the delay in releasing arrears of Dearness Allowance (DA) for pensioners with the MLA making an impassioned plea that there was no use releasing these arrears after the beneficiaries’ death.

Balluana MLA Nathu Ram had put up a question asking the Finance Minister about the total amount of pending retirement benefits of the government employees who have retired till December 31, 2017. The minister replied that the total bills relating to retiral benefits received in the treasuries from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 were of Rs 2714 crores and that all these bills have been cleared.

However, the MLA pointed out that the DA amount to be paid to pensioners was still pending since June 2015. He questioned the minister when these will be given as many pensioners were between the age of 75 years to 92 years. “What will be the use of releasing this amount after they have died,” he asked.

Giving his reply to the supplementary question, Manpreet Badal cited the financial condition of the state and said that these arrears too will be cleared as soon as possible. He pointed out that when the present government came to power there were Rs 13000 crores worth of pending amounts of various varieties. “We have been trying to bridge the gap as soon a possible.”

