Punjab: Congress leader’s SUV set on fire, gangster booked for intimidation

The charred SUV at Nihal Singh Wala in Moga (Express Photo) The charred SUV at Nihal Singh Wala in Moga (Express Photo)

A wanted gangster has been booked for intimidation after an SUV belonging to Congress leader Inderjit Garg, who is president of Nihal Singh Wala Nagar Panchayat in district Moga, was set on fire while parked outside his residence at 3 am on Tuesday. Police has now filed an FIR against gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Buddha Khosa of Sewewala gang and his unidentified accomplices and also provided security to Garg.

Garg alleges that he has been getting threat calls from Khosa, who is wanted in over a dozen cases. Garg claimed that his Toyota Innova was set on fire by the gangster’s men as he has refused to give the ransom they were demanding through WhatsApp calls since March 1.

Since March 1, according to Garg, he has bee getting threat calls from international numbers on WhatsApp. He also claimed that person who is calling him claims to be Sukhpreet Buddha Khosa and has been demanding Rs 10 lakh. He alleged that the person threatened him saying that if money is not paid, they will kill him and his family. He alleged that he again got calls on March 8, 10 and then on 12. “After the call on March 12, I found my SUV gutted today (Tuesday) morning,” he said.

Local residents also protested in Nihal Singh Wala on Tuesday demanding immediate arrests in the case. Police has filed FIR against Buddha Khosa and his unidentified accomplices under the sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 435(mischief by fire or explosive substance), 427(mischief causing damage) and 506(criminal intimidation) of IPC at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

SHO Jaswant Singh said that the complainant has claimed that the person calling him is introducing himself as the wanted gangster Buddha Khosa, but that claim is yet to be verified.

