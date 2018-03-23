Punjab: Congress leader files ‘sedition’ complaint against Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A state Congress leader on Thursday filed a complaint with the Jalandhar police commissioner against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, seeking to register a sedition case against him for allegedly making anti-India statements during a public rally at Jalandhar on March 18. Himanshu Pathak, who is the state Congress vice-president and spokesperson, has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to know his stand on the matter.

In his complaint to the police chief, Pathak stated that Sukhbir, during the BJP’s rally ‘Bajao Dhol, Kholo Pol’, had said, “Hindustan rahe na rahe, Akali Dal te Bhajpa da gathjorh jarur rahega (India may or may not remain, SAD-BJP alliance is here to stay).” Pathak said he had video proof of Sukhbir saying this in presence of BJP leaders, including its state chief Vijay Sampla.

