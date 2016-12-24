Punjab: Congress expels Chandramukhi Sharma for fielding Surajmukhi against official candidate

Chandramukhi Sharma Chandramukhi Sharma

THE CHANDIGARH Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC) has expelled Chandramukhi Sharma for working against the party during the just-concluded Municipal Corporation elections. Sharma, a loyalist of Congress leader and former union minister Manish Tewari, had fielded his brother Surajmukhi Sharma in ward 1 as an Independent candidate against official Congress candidate Harmohinder Singh Lucky.

Watch What Else is Making News



City Congress president Pardeep Chhabra, who has submitted his resignation, announced this at a meeting of Congress candidates that was held to analyse the reasons for the results on Friday. Chhabra said that Sharma was expelled because he worked with Independent candidate Surajmukhi Sharma. Lucky lost to the BJP’s Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu by a slender margin of 324 votes. Surajmukhi had got 1,017 votes. According to Congress leaders, Surajmukhi was fielded only to cut Lucky’s votes.

At the meeting, the candidates said that many Congress members who could not get tickets worked against the official Congress candidates in most of the wards. When the reasons for defeat in ward 1 were discussed, Chhabra announced that they had expelled Chandramukhi.

“He was expelled few days before the results because of his anti-party activities during the elections. We have got videography done in which he is working against our candidate,” Chhabra told Chandigarh Newsline.

However, Chandramukhi said, “I have not got any show-cause notice to which I could reply. Rather I have not got any other communication that I have been expelled. I am not holding any post, so Chhabra is expelling me from which position? Because these people have been pulled by the high command in Delhi for such results, that is why he is announcing such things.”

Secretary of All India Congress Committee Asha Kumari who was incharge of Chandigarh elections said, “Any member below the level of AICC can be expelled at the level of local unit.”

After the poll results in which the Congress could manage only four seats while the BJP-SAD alliance bagged 21, city Congress chief Chhabra stated that he had resigned.

On Chhabra’s resignation, Kumari said, “I still haven’t received the resignation. When I receive it, I will forward it to the high command.”

During the election process, other members who contested as Independent candidates or worked against the party, too, had been expelled. Among those who were earlier expelled were Rakesh Kumar, Lekhpal, Manjit Singh Chauhan, Kamal Kumar Yankee, Chhabu Yadav and Tarsem Mittal.

Tewari’s loyalists Chandramukhi Sharma, Gurbachan Singh and others have been alleging that former MP Pawan Bansal and Chhabra did not involve senior leaders in the election process.