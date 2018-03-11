Punjab CM to unveil Udham Singh’s statue at Jallianwala Bagh

The statue will be unveiled on March 13. Rana Simranjit Singh The statue will be unveiled on March 13. Rana Simranjit Singh

All India Kamboj Mahasabha is all set to install a statue of Shahid Udham Singh at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the statute, built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, on March 13, the day Udham Singh killed Michael O’Dwyer in London in 1940. Michael O’Dwyer was lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Udham Singh had killed Michael O’Dwyer to take revenge of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13, 1919, when the British-Indian army had fired at more than 10,000 unarmed men, women and children who had gathered there on the occasion of Vaisakhi. He was hanged on July 31, 1940, in London. There is already a picture of Udham Singh installed inside the gallery of Jallianwala Bagh, besides the utensil, in which his ashes were brought from England in 1974, in its museum.

Now, with the efforts of Kamboj community, to which Udham Singh belonged, his statue will be installed at the entry of Jallianwala Bagh and will be visible to tourists walking on Heritage Street towards Golden Temple. Kamboj Mahasabha office bearer Bobby Kamboj said they had for long been demanding to install a statue of Udham Singh at Jallianwala Bagh. “We started making organised efforts to push our demand in 2016 by holding a candle march at Jantar Mantar. Then we met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Things started moving and finally our demand was accepted in November 2017. We have borne all the expenditure of the statute,” said Kamboj, adding it should have been done much before.

“But we are happy that the statute of Udham Singh is finally going to find a place in Jallianwala Bagh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will inaugurate the statute,” he confirmed. About their pending demands, he said they want the government to set up a chair on the name of Shahid Udham Singh in some known university. “We also want the government to make efforts to bring back his accessories from the possession of British government,” he said. During his visit to Amritsar in December 2017, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had said that the British government should apologies for the Jallianwala Bagh incident. In 2013, then British prime minister David Cameron had visited Jallianwala Bagh and described the massacre as “a deeply shameful event in British history.”

