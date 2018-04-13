Punjab CM skips farm debt waiver function due to ‘chopper snag’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday failed to attend a government function in Sangrur’s Rampura village to extend farm loan relief of Rs 485 cr to 73,748 farmers from six districts of the state — Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh, Barnala, Ropar and Mohali. A technical fault in CM’s helicopter was cited as the reason for cancellation of his visit at the last minute.

The announcement regarding cancellation of his visit was made by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal while concluding his speech at the function. He was the last speaker at the event.

As farmers started to leave the venue, an announcement was made asking them to wait for another 10 minutes. After Manpreet’s speech, 14 farmers were given debt relief certificates, but only a few farmers were present in the audience to witness this.

PPCC president Sunil Jakhar was also present at the function. On Wednesday, Jakhar, according to sources, had gone to meet the CM, but left in a huff after being asked to deposit his mobile phone with security at the CMO.

On Thursday, he reached for the debt waiver function well in time.

When asked whether he was upset with Wednesday’s incident, he said, “I have no grudges with anyone. CM deputed me to be present today at the farm debt function, and I am here for the same.”

Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said, “CM had many meeting today and later his helicopter developed some fault and hence he could not come.”

Hakam Singh of village Niyamatpura, district Sangrur and Gurmail Singh of Rejgarh village of Sangrur said that CM should have come by road to attend the event. Charna Singh, of Rampura village, added, “When he did not turn up till noon, we could make out that he will skip this function. He could have come, farmers came all the way to hear him.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App