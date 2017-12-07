Punjab CM, ministers meet London Mayor Sadiq Khan; MLAs demand direct London-Amritsar flights

London Mayor Sadiq Khan in Mumbai. (Express photo/File) London Mayor Sadiq Khan in Mumbai. (Express photo/File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and London Mayor Sadiq Khan met over dinner in Amritsar on Tuesday night. Pointing out that there was a large Punjabi diaspora in London, the CM Captain Amarinder Singh said the two sides shared a strong connect which they were continuously striving to further strengthen.

In a token gesture, symbolising the shared interest of Punjab and Britain in cricket, the London Mayor presented embossed cricket balls to the CM and minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

MLAs from Amritsar district submitted a memorandum to the Mayor of London, seeking direct British Airways flights between the holy city of Punjab and London to facilitate personal and business travel. “With more than 35 million pilgrims visiting Amritsar every year to obeisance at the famous Golden Temple, Amritsar had emerged as the preferred destination for the Punjabi diaspora and foreign tourists,” the MLAs said in the memorandum.

Pointing out that the airport had all the world-class facilities available in its integrated terminal building, they further said it is currently connected to many international destinations by Qatar airways, Air India, SpiceJet, Malindoair, FlyScoot, Turkmenistan and Uzbek airlines. Prominent among those present on the occasion were Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, besides MLAs.

