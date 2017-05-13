Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh directs police to fill 4,000 vacancies

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered filling up of the 4,000 existing police vacancies across ranks. He has also directed the department to ensure that 2,000 police personnel are recruited every year to fill the vacancies arising annually out of the routine retirement of police personnel. Chairing a meeting of top home and police department officials here, the chief minister issued strict instructions to ensure that all vacancies in the vital police department, which is crucial to maintaining law and order in the state, be filled up on priority, on a regular basis, said a statement by the government after the meeting.

The statement said the CM expressed concern over the shortfall of police personnel for law and order duty. He made it a point that “policing is an essential service needed to maintain peace and harmony in the state and could not be compromised with, at any cost,” said the statement. “Timely recruitment would also help in generating the much-needed employment for youth in the state,” said the Captain in the statement, adding his government was committed to providing jobs for the unemployed youth with at least one job in each household as promised in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on territorial restructuring of police stations in wake of the abolition of the halqa in-charge system, which the state Cabinet had earlier approved, the statement disclosed.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure that police officials are allowed a free hand to work within the ambit of the law, while also taking care to ensure that no vindictive action is resorted to by the cops at any level, right from the lowest rung at the police stations.

