Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ropes in RIL tax adviser with minister’s rank

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer V K Garg, who worked as adviser to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited as head of its indirect taxes division, is set to join as financial adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Faced with fiscal problems and debt burden, the Amarinder government has decided to appoint 1983-batch officer having a vast experience in financial matters as financial advisor to the Chief Minister. Garg will be accorded a state minister’s rank. He will be the sixth adviser to be appointed with CM.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said Garg’s expertise in GST and other financial matters would be very beneficial to Punjab. The list of advisers already working with Amarinder includes Lt Gen T S Shergill (retd), who is senior adviser to CM and enjoys Cabinet minister’s rank, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal who is adviser in State minister’s rank and Khubi Ram who is CM’s security adviser, besides Lt Gen B S Dhaliwal (retd), technical advisor to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who has been retained by the Amarinder government.

Garg, an MBA in finance from Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and a law graduate, served as joint secretary in tax research unit of Union government when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister in UPA-II government. Garg, who served as Commissioner of Central Excise in Ludhiana from 2004 to 2007, told The Indian Express on Tuesday that he was ready to join and was awaiting formal orders.

