Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders IAS officer’s repatriation

WITH THE change of guard in Punjab, a West Bengal cadre IAS officer, K J S Cheema, a close aide of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was on deputation with Punjab for 10 years, has been repatriated to his parent state.

Orders of his repatriation were signed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after the department of personnel recommended that the IAS officer should be sent back to his parent cadre as his stay was ‘unauthorised’ as the Centre had disallowed his deputation with Punjab.

A 1993 batch officer, Cheema was posted as principal secretary, department of welfare of freedom fighters, after the Congress government took over. Before this he was posted as Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. The personnel department of Punjab had recommended his repatriation to the CMO a few years ago. But the file was never returned by the CMO to the personnel department. Sources in the government said after the new government took over, a search for the file was launched. The confidential branch of CM’s office had written that the file was sent to another former PS to then CM and it was never returned.

Cheema was on deputation with the then Lok Sabha Speaker in 2007 when SAD-BJP took over in Punjab. He came to Punjab with a relieving letter from the Speaker. “This did not help his case. He needed a nod from his parent state if he wanted to be on deputation in Punjab.” said an official of Personnel department.

Punjab’s personnel department had written to the department of personnel and training (DoPT), Government of India, to get copies of all letters written by them to the state government asking it to repatriate Cheema.

Cheema’s inter-cadre deputation and his stay in the state was against the IAS (Cadre) rules, 1954, said the functionaries. The state is also in the process of finding out as from where Cheema was drawing his salary all these years. The personnel department has written to the Accountatnt General, Punjab to find out.

The DoPT had in the past written to the WB government to initiate action against Cheema for his “unauthorised” stay in Punjab considered “absence” in WB. The DoPT had recommended stopping Cheema’s salary, but it is learnt that Badal intervened and spoke to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Cheema is also considered close to former Chief Minister and Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. He was often seen holding meetings in her constituency during 2012 elections and the rival candidates had complained to Election Commission about it. With CM ordering his repatriation, it remains to be seen whether Bhattal is able to help the official or not.

