Punjab CM Amarinder Singh looks at state-owned liquor corporation

With a view to end monopoly in liquor trade, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed the Excise Department to explore the possibility of setting up a wholesale liquor corporation for the distribution of liquor to earn revenue for the state exchequer.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Finance, set up to regularly review the cash-strapped state’s fiscal situation. The sub-committee is headed by the Chief Minister and has Brahm Mohindra, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Research and Medical Education, Parliamentary Affairs, and Manpreet Badal, Minister for Finance, as members.

The sub-committee has been tasked with finding ways of curtailing expenditure and mobilizing resources. Chairing the maiden meeting on Thursday, the CM asked the Excise Department to check on the feasibility of government intervention in the liquor trade, which is currently completely controlled by private players in the state. He asked the department to work out the modalities for developing a corporation for wholesale distribution of liquor, said a statement by the state government.

The Department earlier made a presentation to the sub-committee explaining the existing value chain in the liquor trade and also highlighting the model followed by other states, including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan. A move to shift to a multi-year liquor policy from the prevailing one-year policy was also discussed by the sub-committee, which instructed the Excise Department to submit a detailed proposal.

The CM also sought a proposal on restructuring of the Excise and Taxation departments to ensure more focussed administration of commercial taxes and excise with infusion of greater technology and specialization.

