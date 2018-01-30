Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls off Harvard visit

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Amarinder Singh has called off his plan to participate in a conference at Harvard University in the US. Amarinder was among several eminent Indians invited to speak at the February 10-11 India Conference organised by students of Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School.

Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral said the CM had called off the trip as he was busy finalising the presentation of annual budget in the Assembly. He said the government was planning to table the budget in the last week of February or first week of March.

The cancellation came days after a radical Sikh group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), threatened to stage protests against Punjab CM in the US during his visit.

Thukral denied that the cancellation was linked to the planned protests. Avtar Singh Pannun, an office-bearer of SFJ, told the Indian Express that a meeting to oppose CM’s visit took place in New York Sunday. It was decided that protests would be held across the US against the visiting Punjab Chief Minister.

