Deaths most foul: What sanitation workers go through in Punjab

Sanitation workers at work in Amritsar. Rana Simranjit Singh Sanitation workers at work in Amritsar. Rana Simranjit Singh

On Sunday, voters will elect civic body representatives to three coporations and 32 local bodies in Punjab. As in the past, candidates have promised cleaner cities, but those who die cleaning the city’s filth are never remembered. Civic bodies blatantly violate the 2013 Act prohibiting manual cleaning of sewers. Poverty-stricken workers risk their lives, and many meet their end inside these excreta filled gas chambers. Just this year, there have been eight such deaths, two most recently in Ludhiana. Indian Express trace the families of those who died cleaning sewers over the years, and find out how life has changed for them, and yet remains unchanged.

Name: Deepak and Armaan alias Kohinoor

Age: 27, and 18

Date of death: December 9, 2017

Cause: Died of toxic fumes from a sewer they were cleaning in the basement of Hotel Grand Marian of Ludhiana Both had been employed for other jobs. Deepak was a security guard and Armaan was in housekeeping department, but on that day they were asked to clean the sewer. Deepak, a resident of Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana, leaves behind a wife, four-year-old son and parents. He was the only earning member in the family. His father works as a daily wager at a vegetable market on some days.

“How can hotel authorities ask employees to clean manholes without any experience or safety kit?” his brother Vishal asked. The family arrived at a settlement with the hotel owner for a compensation of Rs 7 lakh, Rs 3 lakh less than the amount stipulated by the Supreme Court. Armaan (18), a native of Amritsar, was working in Ludhiana. He was unmarried. He has left behind old parents and three siblings. Naresh Kumar, his uncle, said Armaan was in the housekeeping department and had been hired for mopping floors and cleaning utensils.

“Cleaning sewage was not his job. He had told us that he worked as a helper at the hotel for washing, cleaning and other works.” His family too accepted Rs 7 lakh compensation. “His father is almost unemployed and works as a labourer. Other siblings are also not earning. So, we have accepted compensation as money is required to feed other children at home,” he said.

Name: Ganga Dhar

Age: 35

Date of death: May 1, 2017

Cause of death: Died cleaning a sewer in a private home in Mandi in Mandi Kolianwali in Lambi area of Muktsar. It was only 30 minutes after he went inside and failed to come out was it discovered that he had died inside. Dhar’s family cremated him the same day. A senior official said the government gave the family Rs 2 lakh on humanitarian grounds.

Names: Bittu Kumar and his father Lal Chand

Age: 25, and 52

Date of death: April 21, 2017

Cause of death: Died while repairing the valve of a sewer disposal system in Gidderbaha of Muktsar district of Punjab. The family received compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for each from CM’s discretionary fund and a promise of two jobs. They were promised compensation of Rs 10 lakh as well from local bodies department, but it is yet to come. Bittu was a pump operator in the local sewerage board, and was given a room near the sewer disposal system where the entire family was living.

Father Lal Chand was working as class four employee on regular rolls as irrigation department. The valve was being repaired by Bittu and other employees, but as the flow of water became heavy, the others came out. Bittu rushed inside to shut it down and drowned. His father, who jumped in to help him, also died. Ram Partap, brother of Bittu who has got job as a peon in irrigation department in place of his father, said,”We are yet to come out of this shock after eight months.”

Names: Jagdish Kumar and his son-in-law Ravi

Age: 40 and 25

Date of death: March 18, 2017

Cause of death: Died inside a septic tank after entering it to repair a faulty motor near Gursar village in Bathinda district. When Ravi called for help, his father-in-law tried to pull him out with a rope but fell inside himself. Their bodies were fished out by trained divers called by the police. Both were hired by contractor who was doing sewer cleaning work of Mehraj Nagar Council.

Their families were given cheques worth Rs 10 lakh each as per the SC orders. Jagdish’s son Sanjeet Kumar is now doing the same work of sewer cleaning after his father’s death . Like father, he too is a contractual employee in Mehraj Nagar Panchayat. He said, “After two deaths in our family, I decided to clean sewers from outside only. I never go inside though I have been asked a number of times.”

Harjeet Kaur, his mother, said, “Why should we take risk when there are no safety kits. They tell that sewermen don’t wear safety kits, but the fact is they are never given kits”. Ravi’s wife Sheetal Rani has been given a job on contract as sweeper in Municipal Committee.

Name: Surinder Kumar

Age: 41

Cause of death: Died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer in Adullahpur Basti, Ludhiana, Date of death: January 11, 2014 His wife Veena Devi (38), who was given a job at her husband’s place, now works as a peon in Zone-D sub-office of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

“I had never stepped out of kitchen earlier. Home was my only world. As soon as I joined as peon, I wasn’t able to adjust. I cried for at least two weeks in the office initially, but then had to start work. There was no other option,” says Veena, who now gets Rs 7,500 per month as salary. Her husband, a contractual ‘sewerman’ in MC records, was getting Rs 5,000/month only.

Veena now writes water/sewage complaints in MC sub-office and handles documents. Her sons Vikas (25) and Vishal (20) are employed in private jobs and daughter Neha (22) was recently married. “Vishal and Neha had to leave their studies after completing 12th. I had no money to get them admitted in graduation courses. My daughter still says she wants to study further. Sometimes, I blame myself for being incompetent and failing to arrange money for their studies,” says Veena.

She took Rs 5 lakh loan for her daughter’s marriage. “We received Rs 10 lakh compensation and it was used in constructing home for children. Tomorrow if I die, they should at least have a shelter,” she says. The family lives in Ram Nagar on 33 Futa road and Veena travels in an auto-rickshaw daily to her office. Surinder Kumar was employed privately earlier and joined as ‘sewerman’ nine years back getting lured by security of a government job. “Which woman wants her husband to do this job? I also never liked it but he wanted security of a government job. But till his death, he was not regularized.”

Name: Sonu

Age: 41

Cause of death: Died cleaning sewage in Nirankari Mohalla of Miller Ganj area in Ludhiana. Date: September 16, 2016 Sonu had joined Ludhiana MC as ‘sewerman’ after his father Mahipal, who was also a sewage cleaner, died in his forties, leaving behind four sons and a daughter. He did not die in a sewer, but his health had packed up over years of cleaning of them.

It was Sonu’s mother Sohan Biri who had convinced him to take the same job as it was a regularized government employment. Sonu was getting Rs 17,000 a month. “He used to tell me that he stands outside the sewers. I was not happy with this job but he always assured us he will not go inside. That day, it was the first time that he went inside,” says Puja, who has to look after two sons, Piyush (5) and Mayank (3). She has been promised a job in MC and is awaiting appointment confirmation.

“My both sons are going to a private school nearby. I do not want them to do any such job like their father or grandfather. To get them educated, I have accepted job in MC,” she says. Sonu had studied till class V only. His three brothers working as labourers in factories are now taking care of the family.

“After my husband and son’s demise, I do not want anyone else in family to die cleaning sewers. They were never given any safety kits. Their lives were never anyone’s priority but our everything is gone,” says Sohan Biri. The family lives in slums in Dhandhari Kalan of Ludhiana. Family also received Rs 10 lakh as promised by government.

Name: Mehar Chand

Age: 45

Date of death: On September 16, 2016

Cause: Died while cleaning a sewer in Nirankari Mohalla of Miller Ganj of Ludhiana. Chand is survived by wife, two daughters and two sons. One of his sons, Jaswinder (20), is undergoing training in MC. He has completed his B.Com.

He refused MC’s offer of making him a sewerman in place of his father, and asked for a clerk’s post instead. His elder sister is married while two younger siblings are studying. Since Chand’s death, his wife Sudesh had been working as domestic help in homes to earn for family. Chand was an old and regularised employee of MC and was getting Rs 35,000 a month.

Name: Sajjan Singh

Age: 42

Date of death: August 30, 2015

Cause: Died after felling unconscious while cleaning sewage in Gandhi Nagar of Ludhiana. Sajjan’s son Ajay is pursuing his graduation through correspondence and working as a clerk in MC office getting Rs 7,500 per month. “I am not continuing my studies to clean gutters. My father did this because he had no other option to raise his children,” says Sajjan’s son Ajay, who refused to take MC’s offer of a sewerman in place of his father and requested a posting as clerk.

Though his designation remains ‘sewerman’ in MC records, he has been given office work after his refusal to work as sewer cleaner. Sajjan Singh left behind old parents, wife, a son and a daughter. “There was no one else to earn in our family when my father died. Whatever compensation was given to us by government, it was used in my sister’s education. She has completed MBA now,” says Ajay. The family lives on Chandigarh road. “Once I complete my graduation, I will apply in MC for different designation. I cannot leave a government job,” he says.

Name: Nasir Mohammad

Age: 30

Date of death: December 31, 2015

Cause: A contract worker, Nasir died cleaning sewer lines in village Bhattian of Ludhiana. An FIR was registered against private contractor Jagdish Gill who hired him. His family could not be traced.

Name: Aman Kumar and Prem Kumar

Age: 35 and 29

Date of death: on April 30, 2017

Cause: Died while cleaning a sewer after inhaling toxic gases. The swerage line was blocked for few days. Both entered and minutes later fell unconscious. Both were engaged by a contractor. Aman Kumar’s wife Veena got Rs 10 lakh compensation. However, she has not yet got a job that was promised to her. She has one son and daughter to raise. “I have two children. I want them to study. But I have no job. I was promised job by deputy Commissioner at the time of death of my husband,” said Veena. Prem Kumar’s wife Baljeet Kaur was pregnant at the time of death and gave birth to a girl. Their son is two years old. Baljit Kaur is still awaiting the promised job. “My life has turned upside down after the death of my husband. My daughter was born after his death. My son is also young and I have to look after them. Government should fulfill promise of job as soon as possible,” said Baljeet Kaur.

Name: Charanjit Singh, and Dharminder Singh

Age: 33, and 22

Date of death: May 5, 2012

Cause: Died of toxic gases while cleaning sewer near grain market Amritsar. Charanjit was a temporary worker in the Amritsar Municipal Coportation. His wife Sarabjit got Rs 10 lakh compensation and a temporary job as sanitation worker. She has two sons to raise.

