Punjab: Citing past judgments, HC disposes case after parties settle matter under oath in gurdwara, SGPC objects

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhakh Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday intervened in a case in which the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week allowed two parties to settle a property dispute between them by taking oath at a Gurdwara. SGPC pleaded that such a decision should not become a precedent for resolving disputes. However, the High Court said there was no impediment in the current case as both the parties themselves agreed on it.

The issue primarily relates to sale of a property between two Amritsar residents, Kashmir Singh and Narinder Pal Singh. The case was pending in the High Court since 2015. Kashmir Singh had claimed that he paid a sum of Rs. 4,30,000 out of the agreed Rs. 4,60,000 to Narinderpal Singh and others for purchase of a property. Narinder’s counter-claim was that no such payment was made to him.

Kashmir Singh’s son, who was present in the court, last week agreed in the court that they will withdraw the case in case Narinder and other respondents swear upon God in the Gurudwara in support of their claims that they did not receive money for the property.

Justice Ajay Tewari allowed the settlement and even appointed an advocate as a court commissioner for videography and compliance report for this on May 4. During the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the case was withdrawn by Kashmir Singh after the court was informed that the respondents have complied with the order.

However, Senior Advocate Kanwaljit Singh appearing on behalf of the SGPC in the case told the court that the edicts of Sikhism do not preach such concept of taking oaths at Gurdwaras. Justice Tewari, in an order released this evening, said,” It was not a case where one party had asserted that he would take oath and the other party should accept it, but it was a case where the appellant had himself stated that if the respondents No 1 to 3 take an oath in the Gurudwara Sahib he would withdraw his appeal.”

“The appellant may or may not have had any faith in the respondents but he had such implicit faith in the almighty that he was willing to accept an oath of the respondents provided they took it in the Gurudwara Sahib. There are many cases where such arrangements are resorted to outside the court and disputes decided. Even otherwise, statements on oath are an integral part of taking evidence,” the order reads.

Justice Tewari further said the court appreciates the concern voiced by the counsel for the SGPC but “in view of the judgments cited above there is no impediment if parties themselves agree to this course of action”.

The court cited a 1992 Supreme Court judgment and also a High Court judgment while passing the order.

