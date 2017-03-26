Punjab: CID staffer, school teacher held with opium and heroin

As part of its crackdown on drug peddlers, the Jalandhar Rural police Saturday arrested an employee of CID along with a school teacher and recovered 2 kg of opium and 20 gm heroin from their car, a Maruti Swift. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Bhogpur police station.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a police team led by Inspector Harjinder Singh nabbed the duo from a car at a naka at Mankaria village under Bhogpur police station. He said one of the suspects, Pawitar Singh, was with CID wing of the Punjab Police presently posted as assistant Munshi in Jalandhar. The other suspect, Amanpreet Singh, is a teacher at DIPS school at Urban Estate Jalandhar.

According to Bhullar, the Jalandhar Rural Police have arrested 33 persons under NDPS Act and seized more than 8 kg of opium and other drugs in the past few days. The SSP also appealed to people to come forward and file complaints against drug peddlers on the helpline number issued by the police.

