Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s mother cremated

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Amarinder Singh’s mother and former Member of Parliament Mohinder Kaur was cremated at Shahi Smadhan, the erstwhile royal family’s ancestral crematorium in Patiala, Tuesday.

Kaur, 96, had passed away due to age-related illness Monday evening. Amarinder was joined by younger brother Malwinder Singh and son Raninder Singh in lighting the pyre.

Amarinder’s brothers-in-law, former union minister Kanwar Natwar Singh and Major Kanwaljit Singh Dhillon, were also present at the funeral, along with their sons. Amarinder’s grandsons including Nirvan Singh, Angad Singh and Yaduinder Singh also joined in performing the last rites. People from all walks of life, including political and religious leaders and administrative officials, participated in the funeral. Her mortal remains were kept at Moti Bagh palace, where people had started gathering since the break of dawn to catch a last glimpse.

Among those who paid their last respects to Amarinder’s mother were Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupiner Singh Hooda, Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana K P Singh, Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Cabinet Ministers Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Rana Gurjit Singh, Aruna Chaudhary, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Member Parliament Santokh Chaudhary, former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, besides adviser to CM BIS Chahal.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna and Harvinder Singh Sarna also paid homage to the departed soul, along with senior civil and police officers of Punjab.

