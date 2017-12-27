Punjab Cabinet to discuss rolling back backward status for Sikh Rajputs

A year after Punjab Cabinet led by former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal accorded Backward Class (BC) status to Sikh Rajputs, the incumbent government may rollback the decision with several prominent Rajputs in state opposing the decision.

The issue will come up for a discussion during the Cabinet meeting scheduled Wednesday. During a Cabinet meeting on December 5, 2016, a nod was given to listing Sikh Rajputs as Backward Class. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh is among the prominent persons to have objected to according BC status, stating Rajputs had a glorious past and they should not be considered backward.

Talking to The Indian Express, the Speaker said that he was asked for his opinion and he has told the government that Rajputs would never like to be put in the category of BCs.

Sources in the government said another prominent dignitary of Punjab, who was also a Rajput had strongly opposed the previous government’s move and has stated that it should be rolled back.

It is learnt that prominent Sikh Rajputs feel that if this community is listed as BC then what would happen to the rights of representatives of those communities that deserved the reservation for their upliftment.

Last year after the previous government’s decision, Capt R S Pathania of the Punjab Rajput Welfare Board had written a letter to the then CM and Deputy Chief Minister asking them to roll it back. He had stated that he was not taken into confidence before going ahead with the decision. He had stated that Rajputs believe in earning their livelihood with dignity and hard work.

