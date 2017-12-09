Punjab Cabinet: Lobbying picks up ahead of expansion

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

With Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announcing that his cabinet would be expanded after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results, lobbying in the party to secure a berth in his Cabinet has peaked. The expansion, nine months after Amarinder’s government taking over, is being seen as a part of his strategy to silence his detractors and placate some MLAs who had started to raise voices of dissent.

This is not the first time that Amarinder had indicated that expansion was on the cards. He has done it thrice in the past. The CM had only recently pre-empted a bid to war of succession by saying he would not retire by the end of his term. He had also attempted to dispel speculation about his health by starting to play badminton in a Chandigarh-based hall with his grandson Nirvan Singh. A picture and video showing him playing badminton was shared on his Twitter handle.

Amarinder is learnt to have won back his once-staunch supporters like Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was spearheading a campaign leading 40 MLAs to press the CM to take action against former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD, who was accused by rivals of drug peddling.

Randhawa, who was brought back on board on the intervention of Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar, is likely to get a rank in the cabinet. In his campaign against Majitlhia, Randhawa was joined by Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who addressed a rally in Majitha on October 26 on the issue. With Amarinder and his confidants working behind the scene, the campaign has since died down with the MLAs not planning any programme against Majithia’s and “Amarinder’s perceived softness towards him.” In March, nine ministers were inducted in the government, with seven in cabinet and two as ministers of state. Punjab can have only 18 ministers including the Chief Minister, as per the rules.

Sources said that besides Randhawa, Amarinder would want to ensure his another confidant Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi to be inducted in the cabinet. With AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi set to be elevated as the party chief, his proteges in Punjab are also among the frontrunners. They include Indian Youth Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sangrur MLA Vijay Inder Singla and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra. Other frontrunners include senior MLA and former minister Rakesh Pandey, OP Soni and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, all Hindus. SC leader Dr Raj Kumar Verka is also among the probables, besides Randeep Nabha, Sukh Sarkaria, Amrik Singh Dhillon and Sangat Singh Gilzian.

