Punjab: Land pooling policy amended

In order to create a land bank for urban estate at the proposed Aero City Expansion Project of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved changes to its land pooling policy, 2013.

The government has to create a land pool of 4,000 acres in Aero City project. The farmers had been protesting against it stating they werenot being compensated handsomely. After the modification, higher share of commercial area would be given to the land owners if they want to be compensated in terms of land, besides paying a minimum of 15 per cent compensation in cash to the land owners.

Nod to table Narang panel report

The Cabinet also gave clearance to Justice Narang Commission report, along with the department’s Action Taken Report (ATR), for it to be tabled in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Narang Commission was constituted to look into allegations of conflict of interest against former minister Rana Gurjit Singh. The report of the panel would be tabled in the ongoing session.

Loan waiver for SCs

The Cabinet also okayed the presentation of the budget estimates of the Punjab government for the year 2018-19. The government is all set to waive off loans of Scheduled Castes, up to Rs 50000 of 15,890 people taken from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PSCLDFC) and Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PBCLDFC). An amount of Rs 52 crore would be waived off.

SC commission pruned

The Cabinet gave its nod to reduction in number of non-official members of the SC Commission from 10 to three, reversing a decision taken by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government a few months before the last Assembly elections. This is aimed at cutting down the expenditure.

