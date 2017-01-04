Punjab: BSF seizes ‘heroin’ packets

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have claimed that they seized five packets (weight nearly five kg) of contraband suspected to be heroin in the area of responsibility of Border Out Post Wadhai Cheema of Sector Gurdaspur on Tuesday.

As per a press note issued by BSF, “Based on specific information, search operation was carried out by BSF and staff of Counter Intelligence Amritsar in the area of responsibility of Border Out Post Wadhai Cheema, Ex- 70 Bn BSF, Sector Gurdaspur in between fence and International Border. Around 2 pm Monday, during search, five packets of contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped in plastic cover were recovered which were kept underground in fields.”